Namibia to host E-sports tournament for national team selection

WINDHOEK, May 18 — The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will host a national tournament on May 29 in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) and Defense of the Ancients 2 (DotA 2).

Namibian players will be evaluated for the national E-sport team selection for the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Championship regional competitions set for September and October 2021, NESA spokesperson Andra Van Schalkwyk said on Tuesday.

“Registrations for these PC titles will close on May 27 at midnight. Teams that are interested in participating should ensure that all team members are registered and paid NESA members before they will be allowed to participate in this online tournament,” she added.

“NESA was able to send athletes to participate at the IESF World Championship in 2017 to 2019. In 2020, Namibia competed in the regional competition of the IESF against South Africa where they won and qualified for the finals in Israel,” she noted.

Van Schalkwyk said that additional international online matches will also be arranged for the Namibian Esports team to hone their skills leading up to the World Championship. (Xinhua)