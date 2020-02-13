Namibia to host boxing bonanza in celebration of 30th Independence anniversary

WINDHOEK, Feb. 13 -- Namibia will host an Independence boxing bonanza on March 28 in the capital city of Windhoek in celebration of the country's 30th anniversary as well as various achievements attained in the boxing sphere. Namibian boxing promoter Nestor Tobias from the MTC Sunshine Boxing Academy announced this on Wednesday at an event in Windhoek. Tobias said that the bonanza will not only celebrate the country's independence but will also celebrate the achievements that the boxing stable has amassed over its 20-year span. "We have produced world-class boxers as well as champions over our 20 years," he said, adding that the event will further showcase the talent that is in the country. "We are ready to achieve more in this discipline and we will continue to have an open-door policy and we are ready to work with local and international outfits," he added. The night which is scheduled to host various fights on the card will see WBO Africa Super Featherweight champion Jeremiah Nakatila defend his title against a Malawian opponent, while the WBO African welterweight king Mikka Shonena will also defend his title against his Tanzanian opponent. "It will be a great show, great card and those who will not fight on March 28 will have their chance to fight in upcoming events scheduled for April," Tobias concluded. Xinhua