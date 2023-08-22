Namibia to Expand Ports to Support Energy Industry

By Staff Reporter

WALVIS BAY, Aug. 22 — Namibia is planning to expand its ports to support the country’s booming energy industry. The government has announced plans to invest $2.1 billion in new berths and quay walls at the Port of Walvis Bay, the country’s major port. The expansion is also expected to include the construction of a new port in the coastal town of Lüderitz.

The port expansion is being driven by the recent discovery of major oil and gas reserves off Namibia’s coast. The oil finds are estimated to hold approximately seven billion barrels of oil equivalent, and if exploited fully, Namibia could become Africa’s fifth largest oil producer by 2030.

The port expansion is also seen as a way to support Namibia’s ambitions to become a global leader in green hydrogen production. In June, the Namibian government approved a Feasibility and Implementation Agreement (FIA) with green hydrogen energy supplier Hyphen Hydrogen Energy to develop, build and operate the largest green hydrogen project in Sub-Saharan Africa. The project is expected to cost $10 billion and will be located in the Namib Desert.

In readiness for this project, Namport has set aside 350 hectares of land at the Port of Walvis Bay for allocation to green hydrogen-related industries. Namport has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port of Rotterdam to develop a supply chain plan to facilitate green hydrogen exports from Namibia to Rotterdam.

The Port of Rotterdam anticipates a demand of twenty million tons of hydrogen per annum to pass through its port’s industrial complex by 2050.

The port expansion is a major undertaking, but it is essential if Namibia is to capitalize on its newfound energy resources. The expansion will help to ensure that Namibia has the necessary infrastructure in place to export its energy products to the world market.

The port expansion is also expected to create jobs and boost economic growth in Namibia. The government estimates that the project will create up to 10,000 jobs during construction and 5,000 jobs once it is operational.

The port expansion is a significant step forward for Namibia’s energy industry. It is a sign that the country is serious about becoming a major player in the global energy market.