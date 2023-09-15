Namibia Takes Bold Step to Protect Girls from HPV

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 15 — Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is making a fervent call to all stakeholders to rally behind the development and execution of a comprehensive national roadmap aimed at facilitating the introduction of Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine across the nation.

HPV, a prevalent viral infection, has been associated with cervical cancer, genital warts, and other malignancies. Shockingly, MoHSS statistics reveal that cervical cancer ranks as the second most prevalent cancer among women in Namibia and the third most common cancer in the age group of 15 to 44.

Acknowledging the formidable efficacy of the HPV vaccine in averting HPV infection and its associated cancers and genital warts, MoHSS has granted approval for the inclusion of HPV vaccination in the Routine Immunization Schedule, with a specific focus on girls aged 9 to 14 years.

In a collective endeavour to ensure the seamless integration of the HPV vaccine, MoHSS extends an impassioned invitation to all stakeholders. This inclusive group encompasses various line ministries, partners, stakeholders, political figures, traditional and religious leaders, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), media outlets, and the broader community. Their vital role lies in the formulation and execution of an adaptable national roadmap.

This roadmap will be crafted to emphasize advocacy, health promotion, innovative delivery methods, partnerships, rigorous monitoring and evaluation, sound stewardship, and sustainable financing mechanisms.

MoHSS underscores the indispensability of a multi-sectoral approach due to the distinctive characteristics of the HPV vaccine. The introduction of HPV vaccines necessitates innovative program delivery methods, as the target demographic differs from the typical recipients of national immunization programs. Moreover, effective advocacy and social communication necessitate the active participation of numerous stakeholders.

The introduction of the HPV vaccine in Namibia holds the potential to save countless lives and enhance the overall health and well-being of women and girls throughout the country. The path to this significant achievement lies in united efforts among stakeholders, transforming this vision into a tangible reality. – Namibia Daily News