Tourism

Namibia, South Africa flight routes to trial secure digital IATA travel pass

November 1, 2021

WINDHOEK, NOV 1 — Namibia and South Africa flight routes operated by Airlink, a privately-owned South African airline, will become the first in southern Africa to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) travel pass, the company announced Thursday.

The trial will be carried out on Airlink’s flights between South Africa and Namibia during November 2021. Airlink operates flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to both Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

The travel pass is a secure digital smartphone app for passengers to provide accurate information on their COVID-19 health status and access the entry requirements of any countries they intend to visit. The IATA travel pass is being developed to support the reopening of borders without quarantine and safely restart international aviation and tourism.

“Airlink is proud to be collaborating with IATA in this crucial initiative. The adoption of secure, digital health solutions such as IATA travel pass for verifying COVID-19 test and vaccination certificates as well as pertinent entry requirements is urgently required to eliminate the uncertainty that currently deters international air travel and by extension, business, trade, tourism and the creation of desperately-needed jobs throughout southern Africa,” said Airlink CEO and managing director Rodger Foster.

According to Foster, during the trials, the pass will confirm pre-departure, that passengers meet the COVID-19 test requirements for travel with Airlink on flights between South Africa and Namibia.

“As this is a trial and subject to adjustments, passengers should still carry printed copies of their negative COVID-19 PCR test results on their journey,” he added. – XINHUA

