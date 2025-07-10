Namibia signs pact to align small businesses with int’l trade standards

WINDHOEK, July 10 — Namibia has formalized a strategic partnership between its investment board and national standards body to enhance product compliance and facilitate local enterprises’ access to regional and international markets.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday in the national capital of Windhoek to strengthen the country’s quality infrastructure and support the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nangula Uaandja, chief executive officer of the NIPDB, said the agreement is a key step in creating a standards-based economic environment that supports business competitiveness and investor confidence.

“At the NIPDB, we recognize that a credible standards infrastructure is essential — whether for a small business entering regional value chains or for an investor evaluating Namibian industries,” Uaandja said.

According to Uaandja, under the new agreement, the NIPDB and NSI plan to expand outreach to MSMEs across Namibia, raising awareness about certification processes, labeling, and packaging standards.

They also aim to support local industries in aligning with regional and global standards, especially under the African Continental Free Trade Area, she added.

Additional plans include continued joint participation in technical committees and the integration of standards guidance into the NIPDB’s business support services.

“This partnership is about unlocking Namibia‘s competitiveness,” Uaandja said. “By combining investment promotion with technical support on standards, we are laying the groundwork for businesses to thrive in a rules-based trade environment.”

Namibia‘s MSME sector contributes about 12 percent to the country’s gross domestic product and employs up to 420,000 people across formal and informal sectors. (Xinhua)

