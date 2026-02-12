Namibia signs agreement to host Global Water Partnership Organisation Secretariat

WINDHOEK, Feb. 12 — Namibia on Wednesday signed a headquarters agreement to host the Secretariat of the Global Water Partnership Organization (GWPO) in its capital, Windhoek, strengthening Africa’s role in global water governance.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Namibia‘s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, Inge Zaamwani, said the event marked a strategic commitment to advancing global cooperation on water security.

“The decision reflects confidence not only in Namibia as a country, but also in Africa’s capacity to lead, convene, and deliver on one of the most pressing development challenges of our time: water security,” Zaamwani said.

Under the headquarters agreement, Namibia will provide office infrastructure, administrative and logistical support, visa and residency facilitation, as well as tax and customs exemptions for official operations, while the agreement also guarantees legal status and operational independence for the secretariat.

Namibia is one of the driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa and faces persistent water scarcity. Zaamwani said water security remains central to the country’s development planning, infrastructure investment and regional diplomacy.

She said Namibia has made sustained efforts in integrated water resources management, climate adaptation, groundwater development, desalination, water reuse and early warning systems, adding that the country’s position across shared basins has strengthened its commitment to equitable and reasonable water utilization and regional cooperation.

The GWPO is currently based in Stockholm, Sweden. Zaamwani said the arrangement forms part of a dual-headquarters model, making GWPO the first Global South-anchored intergovernmental organization dedicated to water.

She added that the presence of the Secretariat in Namibia would help translate political commitments into bankable and implementable water investments, particularly ahead of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.

Namibia has pledged to support the implementation of GWPO’s 2026-2030 strategy by hosting policy dialogues, ministerial roundtables and technical consultations while strengthening partnerships with regional bodies and development partners.

The GWPO focuses on strengthening water governance, promoting transboundary cooperation and mobilizing investment to address global water challenges. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 23