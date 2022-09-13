Namibia seeks women empowerment, tourism promotion through int’l beauty pageants

WINDHOEK, Sept. 13 — For the first time in Miss Namibia history, four representatives from the southwestern African nation will feature on different international platforms, an executive announced Monday.

The Miss Namibia title holders have been selected to represent Namibia at the Miss Universe 2022, Miss World 2022, Miss Earth 2022, and Miss Teen International 2022 pageants, said Umbi Karuaihe-Upi, Miss Namibia National Pageant Director, in a statement.

According to Karuaihe-Upi, Miss Namibia 2022 title holder Cassia Sharpley will represent Namibia at Miss Universe 2022; Miss Namibia First Runner Up, Leone Van Jaarsveld at Miss World 2022; Miss Namibia Second Runner Up, Diana Andimba at Miss Earth 2022 and Miss Teen Namibia, Zoe Karsten at Miss Teen International 2022.

“We get to show off Namibia on a global scale whilst our candidates calibrate on a higher level of consciousness, hand in hand with the beauty for charity causes which each candidate will carry out,” she said.

Karuaihe-Upi reiterated that participation in international pageants not only empowers young women but also promotes local tourism on global platforms.

“The four will be uniquely positioned to highlight deserving charitable causes and alleviate the suffering of many and importantly, will also bear the responsibility to serve our country as a goodwill ambassador on the international stages to create global awareness of our beautiful land and its people,” she added.

Michelle McLean from Namibia has crowned Miss Universe in Thailand in 1992, becoming the first Namibian woman to win the title. (Xinhua)