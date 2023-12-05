Trending Now
Current Affairs
Current Affairs

Namibia seeks to diversify areas of cooperation with Brazil

December 5, 2023

WINDHOEK, Dec. 5 — In a bid to expand its partnership under the South-South Cooperation, Namibia is seeking to broaden its scope of collaboration with Brazil, leveraging their past successes in bilateral relations, an official said Monday.

This was underscored by Executive Director of Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation Penda Naanda during the opening of the second diplomatic consultations between the two nations in Windhoek.

The visiting Brazilian delegation, led by Carlos Sergio Sobral Duarte, secretary for Africa and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, engaged in discussions to diversify their collaborative efforts.

“Our two governments have shared many successes at the bilateral level,” Naanda noted, adding that the consultations will pave the way for collaboration in different spheres.

Naanda hopes that through the discussions, their bilateral relations will continue to expand in all sectors.

“We can work together to achieve the best results for the issues and problems we face. So we see an extensive area of commonalities that we can work with,” Duarte added.

Namibia and Brazil have close defence cooperation, and more recently in food security through Brazil’s contributions to Namibia through the World Food Program to assist in sustainable food security through agricultural projects in Namibia. (Xinhua)

