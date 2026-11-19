WINDHOEK, Nov. 19 — Namibia is seeking to make greater use of nuclear technology to improve cancer care, protect crops and map groundwater resources, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said on Thursday.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare at the Third National Nuclear Science and Technology Conference in the coastal town of Swakopmund, Nandi-Ndaitwah called for investment in medical facilities and training to give more Namibians access to cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“Your discussions here must translate into immediate, meaningful impact, bringing hope, healing, and an improved quality of life to cancer patients across Namibia,” she said.

With Namibia facing recurrent droughts and crop failures, nuclear techniques could also help protect agricultural production, improve food safety and give the country a clearer picture of its groundwater resources, she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged universities and other training institutions to expand programs in nuclear engineering, radiation medicine and related fields. “Our young people must not just be consumers of imported technology; they must be the co-creators of tomorrow’s nuclear innovations,” she said.

Namibia ranked third in the world in uranium production in 2024, behind Kazakhstan and Canada, according to the World Nuclear Association. Under its Sixth National Development Plan, Namibia aims to raise the nuclear industry’s share of gross domestic product from 3.2 percent in 2024 to 4 percent by 2030.

The plan calls for assessing the feasibility of uranium conversion and laying the groundwork for a possible nuclear power program. It also identifies the production of radiopharmaceuticals as a potential project.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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