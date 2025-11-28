Namibia reports 2nd cholera outbreak in 2025

WINDHOEK, Nov. 28 — Namibia declared a new cholera outbreak in the country’s north-central town of Grootfontein, marking the country’s second outbreak this year, health authorities said on Thursday.

Nambian Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao said laboratory tests confirmed the Vibrio cholerae bacteria in a patient who presented at the Grootfontein District Hospital on Nov. 18.

As of Monday, six suspected cases had been recorded, with three confirmed, Luvindao said, adding that all cases originated from an informal settlement in Grootfontein and had no recent travel history.

“This is the second outbreak we have managed this year,” Luvindao said, mentioning a cholera outbreak declared in the Opuwo Health District in June that was successfully contained in August.

According to the minister, rapid-response measures have been activated, including deploying investigation teams, strengthening disease surveillance and establishing oral rehydration points and cholera treatment units in affected areas. Community engagement and public education campaigns have also been intensified, she added. Namibia Daily / Xinhua

