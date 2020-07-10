Namibia records its first COVID-19 death.

Windhoek, July 10- Mininster of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula this afternoon announced Namibia ‘s first COVID-19 death since the first confirmed case was reported in the country 116 days ago. “Fellow Compatriots! As you may recall, we have registered our first Covid-19 positive cases on the 13th March 2020. Namibia has gone for 116 days without

registering a single death case. Today I have the unenviable duty to inform the public that we have recorded our first death case due to Covid-19.”

A 45-year old male presented to Walvis Bay State Hospital on the 5th July 2020 with a

complaint of dizziness, difficulty in breathing and a cough. He was previously seen at a health care facility on the 2nd July 2020. He is otherwise known with schizophrenia, doing well on treatment and no recent episode of psychosis.



On admission vital signs were suboptimal. Respiratory examination revealed bilateral

lower and middle zones crepitations. The patient was admitted with a diagnosis of

Pneumonia to rule out COVID-19 and was admitted to the Transition ward and received treatment and further investigations. On the 6th July 2020, the patient’s condition deteriorated. The patient complained of respiratory ailment. He showed signs of severe renal failure and sepsis. On the 8th July 2020 the patient’s condition worsened. The patient became restless and hyperventilating and died on the same day. On the 10th July

2020, the results indicated that the patient was Covid-19 positive. He therefore died as

a result of Covid-19.

I call on the public to internalize the fact that Covid-19 is real. This death must

strengthen our resolve to comply with preventive measures and to cooperate with those at forefront if the response said the Minister .

Confirmed cases 667

Newly confirmed 52

Recoveries: 25

Active cases 642

Deaths 1

Total samples tested 12 789

Active contacts 1 324

Cumulative number of people quarantined 4 375

Number of quarantined people discharged 3 550

Number of people in quarantine 825

NDN Reporter