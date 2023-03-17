Namibia’s economic revival depends on collective citizen efforts: President Geingob

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 17 — Namibian President, Dr Hage G. Geingob, gave his penultimate State of the Nation Address on March 16, 2023, ahead of the country’s 33rd Independence Anniversary. In his speech, Geingob highlighted the country’s economic revival, emphasizing that the success of Namibia’s economic growth depends on the collective efforts of its citizens. Geingob also outlined the “Effective Governance” pillar’s five key deliverables: accountability and transparency, improved performance and service delivery, enhanced citizen participation and engagement, enhanced security and the rule of law, and strengthening national anti-corruption mechanisms.

Geingob noted that Namibia has entered a period of revival, with green shoots on the horizon, but that Namibia must be propelled forward by the collective efforts of its citizens. The success of the country depends on every citizen, and every son and daughter of the soil must become a catalyst for development and change. The president urged all Namibians to possess within themselves the confidence, conviction, and devotion to making a difference in the lives of their fellow countrymen and women.

Geingob also focused on the Effective Governance pillar, which is critical for socio-economic development and social cohesion. The governance architecture is the mortar that holds Namibian society together, built on a solid foundation of robust processes, systems, and institutions that are accountable and transparent, driving inclusive growth and improving the quality of life. To facilitate efficient and effective service delivery, the government has implemented a Performance Management System (PMS), which plays an important role in planning, decision-making, and performance evaluation. Adherence to customer service charters has become a key threshold requirement for prompt service delivery.

Namibia is seen as one of the leading nations in the implementation of Customer Service Charters and has been chosen for assessment by the African Union Commission (AUC) along with four other countries. Namibia’s Self-Assessment Report has been drafted following inclusive nationwide consultations and submitted to the AUC in January 2023.

In conclusion, Geingob highlighted that Namibia has turned a corner towards better days and is ready to forge ahead and revive the Namibian economy by continuing its drive towards shared prosperity. As a nation, Namibia must contemplate how to improve living conditions, strengthen resilience to withstand external shocks, and revive economic fortunes so that the people of Namibia can once more look upon the horizon with a sense of hope and optimism. – Namibia Daily News