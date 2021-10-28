Namibia Qualification Authority (NQA) calls on early submission of evaluation of qualifications applications

Windhoek, Oct. 28 — The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) has noted with concern an escalation of requests for urgent evaluation of qualifications. As a result of this practice, qualification holders often miss out on employability and access to additional training when opportunities arise.

As most employers now demand an NQA qualifications evaluation report during the recruitment process and training providers also request prospective students to submit evaluation reports before they can be granted admission for studies, submitting one’s qualification for evaluation at the last minute does not afford the NQA ample time to complete the applicant’s application for the evaluation of qualifications.

The NQA evaluates qualifications to give definition/value to qualifications, to compare it to the Namibian system (NQF), and to verify the authenticity, legality, and validity of the awarding body and qualification. About 7 000 qualifications are evaluated annually and the process takes on average 30 working days, subject to the completeness of the application and availability of information.

Being committed to providing a high standard of service, the NQA, therefore, strives to finalize applications within a shorter period of time. However, turnaround time is significantly influenced by the process to verify qualification awards, with specific reference to the time it takes foreign awarding bodies to respond to our verification requests.

Upon submitting your application, you will normally be informed of progress. If the NQA requires additional documentation or information from applicants, please ensure to respond promptly.

Although the evaluation of qualifications is not compulsory, the NQA strongly advice all qualification holders to submit their qualifications for evaluation as soon as they obtain them. Doing this will help with employment and university applications. Forms to apply for the evaluation of qualifications are available on the NQA website (www.namqa.org) or on request through email: marketing@namqa.org. This service is offered for free.

We also advise employers and training providers to always request prospective employees and students to submit evaluation reports for their qualifications. This process will contribute towards rooting out qualifications fraud and help to protect the integrity of Namibia’s education system.

The public can help stop qualification fraud by reporting all types of fraud involving qualifications through the NQA Fraud Hotline: 0800 411 411 or email: nqa@tip-offs.com. The NQA guarantees total anonymity for all whistle-blowers. Issues that can be reported include laying false claims to qualifications, as well as the selling and buying of qualifications.