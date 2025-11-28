Trending Now
Home Uncategorized Namibia progresses agri-food strategy with AU support
Namibia progresses agri-food strategy with AU support
Uncategorized

Namibia progresses agri-food strategy with AU support

November 28, 2025

WINDHOEK, Nov. 28– Namibia has hosted a scoping mission by AUDA-NEPAD, the African Union body responsible for supporting development programs across the continent, to strengthen the rollout of its new agri-food sector transformation strategy, officials said Thursday.

The mission, conducted from Monday to Thursday, assessed how Namibia has aligned the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) goals with its recently launched Strategy for the Transformation of the Agri-Food Sector (STAS).

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform (MAFWLR), the engagements identified priority areas where AUDA-NEPAD can offer technical and strategic support to accelerate the implementation of STAS, which now serves as Namibia‘s national agriculture investment plan.

The mission concluded with a high-level round-table discussion that reviewed the outcomes of the bilateral meetings and considered proposals for a draft governance and coordination mechanism to guide the strategy’s execution, the ministry added.

Speaking at the event, MAFWLR Executive Director Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata said the mission provided a timely opportunity to deepen Namibia‘s contribution to continental agricultural transformation efforts.

“This mission marks a pivotal milestone in our collective efforts to operationalize the commitments made under the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program and to translate these commitments into tangible, transformative outcomes for our sector and our people,” she said.

The delegation held consultations with government institutions, private-sector actors, producer organizations, development partners and academia.

Post Views: 42
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Power Africa to increase power: 30 000MW by...

September 20, 2017

Danske Bank CEO resigns in light of money...

September 19, 2018

A power couple with ambitions

August 17, 2017

At least 216 people killed in Mexico quake

September 21, 2017

Coronavirus more likely to be product of nature...

June 9, 2021

Trump suspends all travel from Europe to U.S....

March 12, 2020

Saudi wraps up anti-corruption campaign releasing 90 princes,...

January 28, 2018

New director of liaison office says “one country,...

January 6, 2020

Hitman victorious once again

September 10, 2017

South Sudan president accuses politicians of fanning communal...

January 27, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.