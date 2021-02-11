Namibia plans to invest over 88 mln USD in infrastructure development across eight airports. 

WINDHOEK, Feb. 11-- Namibia 's Airports Company (NAC) plans to invest over 1.3 billion Namibia dollars (88 million U.S. dollars) in infrastructure development across all eight airports within the next five years aimed at improving compliance efficiency and revenue generation, an executive said Wednesday. Immediate interventions include 250 million Namibia dollars for terminal congestion at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), the country's flagship airport, and 20 million for the Eros airport runway holding action, said NAC CEO Bisey Uirab during a stakeholders' visit at the HKIA. "Part of the current upgrades at HKIA which commenced in 2019, will be finished by the end of March, while the other phase will conclude end of June," said Uirab, noting the upgrades have since doubled the airport's passenger handling capacity to deal with the serious congestion, and the number of check-in counters, immigration departure counters, and security screening checkpoints have also be increased, while a new arrival hall has been constructed. "During this difficult time the government has assisted with funding in order for NAC to seamlessly execute these projects," he said. Meanwhile, Uirab said NAC is currently seeking to secure a further 143 million Namibia dollars in funds for capital expenditure projects planned within the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years. Xinhua