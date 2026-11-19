By Jennita Shampapi

SWAKOPMUND, Nov.19 – President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on Namibia to end its longstanding dependence on imported electricity and work towards becoming a net exporter of power through the development and utilisation of nuclear science and technology.

The President said Namibia could no longer afford to normalise its reliance on electricity imports, emphasising the need for a deliberate shift towards energy independence and increased domestic electricity generation.

“I declare that this must no longer be our norm. We must define the beginning of the end of our reliance on electricity imports and forge a path to make Namibia a net exporter of power,” she said.

The President’s remarks were delivered on her behalf by Prime Minister Dr Tjitunga Elijah Ngurare during the official opening of the 3rd Nuclear Science and Technology Conference in Swakopmund this today.

Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed concern over the country’s continued dependence on external electricity supplies, revealing that Namibia imported between 40% and 65% of its electricity requirements last year.

She stressed the importance of changing this situation by exploring opportunities to strengthen domestic energy production and position Namibia as a future electricity supplier to other countries.

The call places nuclear science and technology at the centre of discussions on Namibia’s long-term energy security, industrialisation and economic development.

Held under the theme, “Harnessing Nuclear Science and Technology for Namibia’s Industrialisation and Prosperity,” the conference seeks to advance discussions on how nuclear science and technology can contribute to the country’s development ambitions.

The gathering brings together representatives from government, industry, academia, research institutions, as well as regional and international partners to explore the application of nuclear science and technology in addressing national development priorities.

The conference provides a platform for stakeholders to exchange knowledge, explore opportunities for collaboration and discuss how scientific and technological advancements can support Namibia’s industrialisation agenda.

The President’s call for Namibia to transition from an electricity-importing country to a net exporter of power underscores the need to accelerate efforts towards securing a reliable domestic energy supply while supporting the country’s broader economic ambitions.(Namibia Daily News )

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