Namibia Mourns the Passing of Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu

By Derdy Mvila

WINDHOEK, June 6 — The President of the Republic of Namibia, Her Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has expressed heartfelt condolences following the passing of former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

In a solemn message, President Nandi-Ndaitwah described the news as deeply saddening and emphasized the profound sense of loss felt by the Namibian people. “The passing on of former President Lungu is deeply felt by the Namibian people who have forged strong bonds of friendship with the Zambian people over many decades,” she stated.

The President paid tribute to Zambia’s longstanding solidarity with Namibia, recalling the pivotal role the Zambian government and its people played in supporting Namibia’s liberation struggle. Zambia hosted SWAPO and its leadership during the difficult years of the independence movement, often at significant cost to its own security.

“Upon independence in 1990, Namibia relied on steadfast Zambian expertise in developing administrative frameworks for government,” said President Nandi-Ndaitwah. She further highlighted that former President Lungu carried on the tradition of fostering strong bilateral relations between Namibia and Zambia.

As Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, President Nandi-Ndaitwah recalled her personal encounters with President Lungu. “I felt his resolute commitment to stronger bilateral cooperation between Namibia and Zambia,” she remarked.

On behalf of the Namibian government and its people, she extended sincere condolences to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Former First Lady Esther Lungu, the Lungu family, and the people of Zambia. “During this period of profound sorrow for the Zambian nation, I wish to assure the sister Republic of Zambia and its people that the Namibian people stand with you in grief,” she said.

President Edgar Lungu served as Zambia’s sixth President from 2015 to 2021. He is remembered as a leader who valued regional cooperation and unity.

“May the soul of former President Edgar Lungu rest in eternal peace,” concluded President Nandi-Ndaitwah.

