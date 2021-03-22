Namibia marks its 31st independence anniversary with remarkable poverty reduction achievements.

The Namibian President said they will continue to prioritize funding health, education, social welfare and infrastructure.

“We have managed to reduce poverty, which stood at 70 percent in 1990 to 18 percent today. Since independence, we continue to spend a large proportion of our resources on young people as an investment in a sustainable future for our country,” he said.

Geingob said Namibia has increased the number of higher education institutions countrywide, taking education to the people by increasing access to higher education.

“As a result, the total enrolment at public higher education institutions increased by more than nine times since independence, moving from 4,240 in 1992 to 40,442 in 2019,” he said.

According to Geingob, Namibia, which is celebrating its independence under the difficult conditions imposed by COVID-19, will continue to prioritize young people in economic empowerment.

He also called on all Namibians to guard their freedom jealously and foster unity as a cornerstone of development. Xinhua