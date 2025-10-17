Namibia launches SADC agriculture program for food security

WINDHOEK, Oct. 17 — Namibia on Friday launched a European Union-backed program to strengthen the agricultural sector, boost trade, and food security across the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The second phase of the Support Towards the Operationalization of the SADC Regional Agriculture Policy program (STOSAR II) was launched in the country’s capital, Windhoek.

“This launch is the activation of a strategic partnership, a catalyst for transformation, and a firm commitment to securing the future of our sector,” Namibia‘s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Land Reform Executive Director Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata said at the launch.

The four-year second phase (2025-2028) will focus on strengthening: agricultural information management systems, animal health, plant health, food and nutrition, and value chain development.

The reality of agricultural vulnerability is not unique to Namibia, Nghituwamata said, adding that it is a regional challenge that necessitated the development of the SADC Regional Agricultural Policy as a collective blueprint for addressing this issue.

Nghituwamata said building on a foundational first phase (2019-2023) that focused on equipping agricultural information systems and enhancing diagnostic capacity at veterinary laboratories, the European Union provided additional funds for STOSAR II.

“The total project cost for Namibia is approximately 3.5 million Namibia dollars (about 200,000 U.S dollars), and these funds are already available for implementation,” she noted.

Nghituwamata said that in Namibia, STOSAR II will tackle key issues concerning diagnostics, surveillance, regulatory frameworks, and market access, aiming to improve compliance with sanitary and phytosanitary standards and boost regional trade in agricultural products.

This regional project, supported by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, will be jointly implemented by Namibia‘s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, and the Ministry of Health and Social Services. (Xinhua)

