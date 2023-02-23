Namibia launches diplomatic school

WINDHOEK, Feb. 23 — Namibia on Wednesday launched the Namibia School of Diplomatic Studies, a new institution aimed at providing specialized training for diplomats and foreign service officers.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the school’s primary function is to provide the necessary knowledge and skills to the country’s diplomats to effectively represent Namibia’s interests abroad.

The school is expected to offer a range of courses, including the diplomatic protocol, international law, negotiation skills, and foreign languages, among others. The curriculum has been designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the various aspects of diplomacy and international relations.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, the establishment of the school is part of Namibia’s efforts to enhance its diplomatic capabilities and strengthen its presence on the global stage. The school will also serve as a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing among diplomats and foreign service officers from different countries.

The launch of the Namibia School of Diplomatic Studies comes at a time when the country is actively seeking to deepen its diplomatic ties with other countries, particularly in Africa. Namibia has been playing an active role in regional and international forums, advocating for issues such as sustainable development, peace, and security.

The establishment of the school is seen as a significant step towards realizing Namibia’s vision of becoming a regional and global hub for diplomacy and international relations. With its focus on providing high-quality training and skills development, the school is expected to produce a new generation of skilled diplomats and foreign service officers who will help drive Namibia’s diplomatic agenda forward. (Xinhua)