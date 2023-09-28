Namibia launches 2024 Tourism Expo targeting to market country beyond borders

WINDHOEK, Sept. 28 — Namibia’s Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta on Wednesday launched the 2024 Tourism Expo, scheduled for April 24 to 26 next year.

Shifeta launched the expo as Namibia joined the world in celebrating World Tourism Day.

The expo is set to feature the theme of “Beyond Borders.” It is envisaged to promote the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Park which comprises a unique conservation area that spans Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“The KAZA area which is the focus for the 2024 Tourism Expo will also promote cross-border tourism,” he said as areas like Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls, Botswana’s Kavango Delta, and Namibia’s Zambezi Region will be covered to advance the growth of tourism in the area.

Shifeta also said the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has identified investment as one of the key priorities for the recovery of the tourism sector and future growth and development of the industry.

The 2023 Tourism Day is a call to action for the international community and other stakeholders to unite around a new tourism investment strategy and new ways of providing memorable and life-changing experiences to travellers, he said.

“We need to market Namibia by aligning our marketing strategies for broader parameters such as the KAZA area,” he stressed. (Xinhua)