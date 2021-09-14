Namibia has no expired vaccines – Shangula

WINDHOEK, SEPT 13- After rumours were awash that Namibia was administering expired vaccines, Minister of Health and Social Services Dr. Kalumbi Shangula has issued a stern warning to people spreading false rumours.

“I want to debunk these lies and state categorically here that there is absolutely no truth in such allegations. The nation must remain assured that all the vaccines delivered to Namibia, whether through donations or those that we have procured with Government recourses are within their shelf life and are safe for use.

He added: “Members of the public should stand warned that spreading false information about COVID-19 is an offence. As such, anyone who spreads false information about COVID-19 will face the full wrath of the law.”

Shangula reiterated that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health threat of international concern and

of wide national economic, social and cultural ramifications.

Namibia continues to increase the availability of and accessibility to vaccines to its population to boost its vaccination campaign.

“During the past month, 75 000 doses of AstraZeneca were received from The Netherlands on 8 August 2021. 20 000 doses of SinoPharm were received from the Republic of Zimbabwe on 31 August 2021and 15 000 doses of Sputnik V (Component 1) were received from the Government of the Republic of Serbia on 2 September 2021. The delivery of Component II of Sputnik V vaccine from Serbia is awaited. More vaccines are yet to be received.”

At present, Namibia has sufficient doses of the vaccines for the vaccination campaign and people are urged to get vaccinated.

Namibia has the third highest COVID-19 testing capacity per 100 000 population on the African continent behind South Africa and Gabon. The country now has two laboratories with the capacity to conduct genome sequencing, namely the University of Namibia and the Namibia Institute of Pathology.

“Genome sequencing is an important tool in our national Covid-19 response and preparedness as it allows us to identify the COVID-19 variants circulating in the country so that we may target our responses appropriately,” said Shangula.

Shangula was speaking at the Namibian State House earlier today.

– anna@namibiadailynews.info