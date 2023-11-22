Namibia Embraces Wave Energy Technology to Power Coastal Communities

Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, November 22 — In a significant stride toward leveraging ocean power for sustainable energy, Kaoko Green Energy Solutions and AW-Energy have enlisted the services of I.N.K Enviro Consultants to conduct a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the WaveRoller wave energy pilot project. This endeavour represents a pivotal moment in Namibia’s quest for renewable energy solutions, capitalizing on its expansive coastline and untapped wave energy potential.

The ESIA will intricately evaluate the potential impact of the pilot project on both the environment and local communities, ensuring that development proceeds in an environmentally responsible and socially inclusive manner. This commitment to sustainability aligns with Namibia’s ambitious goal of generating 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Strategically positioned between Swakopmund and Henties Bay, the pilot project will deploy five WaveRoller-X devices to harness the power of ocean waves, generating approximately 200MWh of clean and affordable energy annually. This clean energy will directly benefit coastal communities in the Erongo Region, contributing to regional development and economic growth.







Concurrently, alongside the ESIA, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is underway for the subdivision of a 20-hectare plot located within a kilometre of the shoreline, where the WaveRoller units will be installed. This dual-assessment approach underscores a profound commitment to responsible development, ensuring that the project aligns with Namibia’s environmental and social priorities.

Kaoko Green Energy Solutions envisions wave energy as a prominent pillar of Namibia’s renewable energy landscape, paving the way for the establishment of numerous green hydrogen production plants. The company is also at the forefront of the Purros Hydrogen Hub (PHH) project, a €9 million (N$180 million) initiative that will transform 970 hectares of land into a hub for green hydrogen production.

These projects underscore Namibia’s unwavering commitment to transitioning towards a sustainable energy future. By embracing innovative technologies like wave energy and green hydrogen, Namibia is poised to become a leader in the global energy transition, while simultaneously fostering sustainable development and economic growth for its people.