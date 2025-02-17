Namibia drafts species management plan to bolster pangolin conservation

WINDHOEK, Feb. 17 — Namibia is developing a National Species Management Plan to enhance pangolin conservation and curb illegal trafficking, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism said Saturday. The plan, created in collaboration with the Namibian Pangolin Working Group, is set for release in 2025 as part of ongoing efforts to protect the species from poaching and habitat loss. Since 2018, at least 570 pangolins have been poached in documented cases, ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said in a statement. He emphasized Namibia‘s strong conservation legacy, noting that the late founding president Sam Nujoma enshrined environmental protection in the country’s Constitution, making Namibia the first nation to do so. Conservation efforts include strengthening legislation, law enforcement, and collaborations with organizations such as the Pangolin Conservation and Research Foundation, which has rescued, released, and monitored 35 pangolins over the past four years. Muyunda also warned that wildlife trafficking carries severe penalties, with offenders facing up to nine years in prison or fines of up to 800,000 Namibian dollars (about 43,500 U.S. dollars). Calling for global cooperation to protect pangolins, Namibia highlighted the urgent need to ensure the species’ long-term survival. Pangolins are among the most trafficked mammals worldwide, with their scales and meat highly sought after for traditional medicine and consumption. All eight pangolin species, including Namibia‘s Temminck’s ground pangolin, are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. (Xinhua)

