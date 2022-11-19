Namibia celebrates World Children’s Day

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 19 – The World Children’s Day celebration started with a child-directed programme and march down Windhoek’s Independence Avenue.

The commemoration is hosted by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in partnership with the Ministry of Gender Equality Poverty Eradication and Child Welfare, the governor of Khomas region, Namibia National Paralympic Committee, the Children’s Parliament, Junior Council and the City of Windhoek.

“The overall thematic areas of focus for this year’s World Children’s Day are inclusion and non-discrimination, with children and young people with disabilities calling for greater inclusion and accessibility,” UNICEF shared in a statement.

WCD is commemorated on 20 November, marking the anniversary of UNICEF’s adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. However, the official celebration in Namibia was on Friday, 18 November.

The celebration started with participants marching down Independence Avenue, starting at 19h00 from the kudu statue in Peter Muller Street to Zoo Park. Participants are encouraged to wear blue as symbolic support for WCD.

UNICEF said the commemoration aims to show young people acting to achieve inclusion for every child. The official programme will thus be directed by children and all key statements will be made by children. This is in line with WCD’s global theme “Kids Take Over”, which aims to empower children to express themselves.

“Every child deserves to feel celebrated – regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, migration status, or any other status. This #WorldChildrensDay and every day, let’s work together to safeguard every child’s right to be included and protect them against all forms of discrimination