Namibia Celebrates Independence Day with Cultural Performances and World Leader Messages

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 22 — Namibia’s President, His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob, emphasized the importance of shared prosperity in improving the livelihoods of Namibians and maintaining peace during the country’s 33rd independence anniversary celebration on March 21st. Although the country is moving closer to achieving its collective dreams and aspirations as outlined in the National Development Plans and Vision 2030, there is still much work to be done, especially in addressing youth unemployment.

“As a government, we understand the needs of our people for jobs, shelter, food, and self-actualization,” Geingob said. “I have the utmost confidence that if we continue in the Harambee spirit, we will enjoy countless successes moving forward as a nation.”

The president also stated that the government has established key policies and strategies to take advantage of the country’s natural resources and economical green shoots. These include plans to develop the green hydrogen industry and oil and gas sub-sectors, as well as enhance agricultural production to accelerate industrial development and job creation in Namibia.

However, Geingob warned against using the struggle for economic emancipation as a reason for social unrest and division, urging Namibians to reject any efforts to divide citizens based on tribal, ethnic, racial, gender, or religious differences. He added that the government remains committed to improving the social welfare of Namibians and protecting the fundamental rights of all citizens.

The independence celebrations included cultural performances by various groups, including a choreographed dance performance and a live music performance by the Ndilimani Cultural Troop. Several world leaders, including King Charles III of the United Kingdom, United States President Joe Biden, and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, also sent congratulatory messages. – Namibia Daily News