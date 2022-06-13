Namibia Breweries, Heineken partnership to unlock local opportunities

WINDHOEK, June 13 — The proposed acquisition of Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) by Heineken, one of the world’s largest brewers by volume, stands to unlock economic opportunities and benefits to the retail value of 1 billion Namibia dollars (about 62 million U.S. dollars), NBL has said.

The deal will catalyse the development of local supply chains, shareholder value creation, and the enhancement of customer and consumer experiences, it added.

NBL Managing Director Maco Wenk said the acquisition would enable the brewery to compete on a global scale as it currently had to fend for itself both in terms of competition in Namibia as well as beyond the borders.

“The opportunity to create a combined business with Heineken and Distell will allow NBL to not only benefit from a unique multi-category portfolio which is vital to ensure we can respond to changes in consumer preferences, but also to provide consumers with more innovation and choice,” he added.

The proposed transaction entails Heineken acquiring in-scope operations of Distell Group Holdings Namibia and a controlling interest in NBL allowing the parties to actively compete against the likes of AB InBev, the world’s leading brewer.

NBL has been operational for just over 100 years with more than 800 employees, while its products are exported to 17 countries outside of Namibia and South Africa. NBL Investment Holdings Limited is the controlling structure above Namibia Breweries Limited. (Xinhua)