Namibia begins CIF mission to advance green industrialization

WINDHOEK, June 22 — Namibia on Monday began a joint mission under the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) Industry Decarbonization Program to prepare an investment plan aimed at mobilizing climate finance and advancing green industrialization.

Speaking at the opening of the mission in Windhoek, National Planning Commission Director General Kaire Mbuende said the program offers Namibia an opportunity to accelerate investment in renewable energy, green hydrogen, low-carbon industrial value chains and enabling infrastructure.

A key outcome of the process will be the development of Namibia‘s Sectoral Transformation Investment Plan, or s-TIP, which will identify priority investments, strengthen institutional coordination and help mobilize concessional climate finance alongside wider development and private-sector support.

“The plan must align with national priorities, present financeable projects and ensure that the benefits of green industrialization are widely shared through jobs, skills development, local enterprise growth and community participation,” Mbuende said.

Nadia Taobane, lead energy specialist speaking on behalf of the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank, said the mission marked an important step in translating Namibia‘s green industrialization ambitions into a coherent and financeable investment program.

She said Namibia‘s renewable energy resources, mineral wealth and emerging green industrial ecosystem could support competitive low-carbon industries and integration into new global value chains.

The mission brings together government officials, development partners, financiers, technical experts, private-sector representatives and civil society organizations, including the CIF Secretariat, the World Bank Group, the International Finance Corporation and the African Development Bank.

During the mission, stakeholders will review investment priorities, financing options and implementation arrangements, while considering constraints related to grid capacity, water supply, logistics, regulation and the cost of capital.

Mbuende said Namibia aims to move beyond raw-material exports by increasing local value addition, creating jobs, supporting domestic enterprises and strengthening regional value chains.

Namibia has identified renewable energy and green hydrogen as key pillars of its green industrialization agenda, in line with its Green Industrialization Blueprint and Sixth National Development Plan.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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