Namibia Awards 5G Licences to Three Operators

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 8 — The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has recently granted 5G licenses to three telecommunications companies: Loc8 Mobile, Telecom Namibia Limited, and Mobile Telecommunications Limited. This development comes on the heels of a successful spectrum auction below the 1GHz frequency range, which generated approximately N$28.5 million (€1.392 million) in total revenue.

The issuance of these licenses marks a significant achievement in CRAN’s mission to enhance access to telecommunications services throughout Namibia. It also represents a significant stride toward embracing the possibilities of the fourth industrial revolution.

The licensees will utilize the assigned frequencies within the 703-788MHz and 790-862MHz bands to deliver international mobile services (IMT). They are obligated to maintain a minimum downlink data speed of 20Mbps, in adherence to Quality-of-Service Regulations.

These spectrum licenses are valid for a duration of 10 years, with provisions for renewal for a similar period, or they may be subject to cancellation or transfer in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has already expressed its preparedness to deploy 5G services, demonstrating a proactive approach to this technological advancement.

If all goes according to plan, Namibia could emerge as one of the pioneering countries in the region with a fully functional 5G network. Notably, Zambia has recently launched its 5G services, and various operators in Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Nigeria, and Botswana are also offering 5G services to their respective markets.

The introduction of 5G in Namibia holds the promise of several advantages for the country, including:

1. Significantly faster and more reliable internet speeds.

2. Enhanced mobile network coverage, particularly in remote and rural areas.

3. The potential for new and innovative services and applications that leverage 5G capabilities.

4. A boost in economic growth and productivity through the facilitation of advanced technology.

The issuance of these 5G licenses represents a positive and forward-looking move for Namibia. It will be intriguing to observe how telecommunications operators deploy 5G services and how this cutting-edge technology is harnessed to benefit the nation.