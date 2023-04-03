Trending Now
Namibia and China collaborate on industrial zone and airport infrastructure

April 3, 2023

By Prince Mupiri

WINDHOEK, APRIL 3 – Verna Sinimbo, Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Industrialization and Trade, has called for closer collaboration between the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) and the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), particularly in the areas of patent examination and digitalization of business processes.

Addressing participants at a BIPA and Embassy of the People’s Republic of China intellectual property stakeholder interaction gathering last week, Sinimbo expressed her delight that Namibia has made significant progress in defending intellectual property rights in recent years, citing the adoption of several legislative frameworks and policies to secure domestic and foreign inventions.

“I urge you all to take advantage of the services and information that will be provided here today,” Sinimbo said. “Namibia’s government, through BIPA, is prepared to collaborate with companies and allies nationwide to give companies and investors access to IP as a potent instrument for commercializing their ideas.”

Sinimbo explained that a successful trade policy needs to improve the value of innovation, creativity, and ideas by facilitating the transit of knowledge-rich products and services beyond borders.

“Namibia and the People’s Republic of China have a unique friendship that is manifested through different collaborations,” Sinimbo added. “Recently, the two nations have collaborated on several initiatives, including the construction of an industrial zone near Walvis Bay Harbour. To improve Namibia’s production capability, the industrial park includes a textile plant, a solar or wind power generation plant, product assembly, household electrical goods, and equipment.”

The Chinese government also supports the second section of the new route to the Hosea Kutako International Airport, which infrastructure will promote commerce and investment.  – Namibia Daily News

