Trending Now
Home NationalEnergy Namcor Seeks Lifeline in Gunvor Deal Amidst Financial Woes
Namcor Seeks Lifeline in Gunvor Deal Amidst Financial Woes
Energy

Namcor Seeks Lifeline in Gunvor Deal Amidst Financial Woes

November 24, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 24 — Namibia’s state-owned oil company, Namcor, has taken a strategic step to counter its “unprecedented” financial losses by entering a supply agreement with Gunvor Group Ltd., a prominent global energy commodities trading company. The company, grappling with significant setbacks stemming from market volatility and governance issues, recently disclosed a substantial loss of 700 million Namibian dollars (approximately $37 million), leading to severe cash flow constraints.

To stabilize its operations, Namcor has inked a crucial supply deal with Gunvor, marking a pivotal move in addressing what acting managing director Shiwana Ndeunyema describes as an “interim solution for a potentially permanent problem.” Ndeunyema emphasizes that the primary goal is to “ensure continued supply of product to supply our customers.” Gunvor, the trading company involved in the agreement, has opted not to provide comments on the matter at this time.

Namcor’s financial challenges are attributed to a combination of factors, including market volatility and a “significant breach of internal controls and governance systems,” as highlighted in the company’s statement. In response to these issues, Namcor has crafted a recovery plan that incorporates a necessary capital injection.

The collaboration with Gunvor stands as a pivotal measure in Namcor’s endeavour to navigate through its financial turmoil. While the agreement acts as an immediate solution, the company’s long-term stability depends on its successful implementation of the recovery plan and its capacity to address the foundational governance issues contributing to its current predicament.

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bank Windhoek finances 5, 78 MW Solar Plant

September 26, 2018

Namibia Poised to Become Oil Producer

November 3, 2023

Namibia’s International Energy Conference set for 20th –...

January 11, 2022

Namibia’s Offshore Oil and Gas Discoveries to Boost...

October 12, 2023

SQL Power Successfully Rolls Out Supervisory Platform at...

March 14, 2023

Namibian President Hage Gottfried Geingob’s Visionary Leadership in...

September 12, 2023

Namcor’s Vision: Eradicating Energy Poverty in Namibia

October 19, 2023

Mozambica’s Cahora Bassa dam produces more electricity than...

January 14, 2019

Namibia’s Oil Discoveries Offer Opportunities for Collaboration with...

April 24, 2023

Zambia to export surplus electricity to Namibia, Zimbabwe

July 20, 2022
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.