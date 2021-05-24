Nakathila pays a courtesy visit to the founding father for blessings prior to his las Vegas fight.

Etunda, May 24 – Jeremiah “Low key” Nakathila over the weekend paid a courtesy visit on the founding President and father of Namibian Nation Dr Sam Nujoma at his Etunda farm to brief him about the upcoming fight and also get blessings.

Jeremiah “low key” Nakathila will face tricky American Stevenson Shakur in the United States, Las Vegas for World Interim Junior Lightweight Championship title fight on 12 June 2021.

The founding president encouraged Nakathila to fly the Namibian flag high and put the country on the world map with a victory and bring the championship belt home.

Mavara Wensel

