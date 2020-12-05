M&Z take road safety serious.
- Windhoek, Dec 5 – – Many people heard the expression “He is taking flak” But do we know where the expression comes from?Back during WW2 long distance bombers often have to fly long distances to achieve their bombing, intelligence or even humanitarian missions. And it is during this dangerous missions that they aircraft was bombarded by AA batteries shooting anti aircraft explosives in the hope that it might hit and even down an enemy aircraft.
- And so is @Sean Naude, despite all he “flak” he keeps on focusing with his passion – to save lives.
This year Sean was bestowed an extra hand of support when M&Z Motors sponsored him with a Mahindra That 4×4 to assist him in the fulfilment of a better Namibia for all holiday makers at he coast.
“The car will be used for the festive season it will be an eye catcher and it will be out there doing rescue work” Naude told Motor Media Namibia on Thursday drug the short hand over ceremony at M&Z Mahindra showroom in Suiderhof.
Despite all the assistance from M&Z Naude said that they do take road safety seriously. To get help to those in need in a short period of time is the most important part he added.
Apart from his initiative to help those in need, he also launched a bumper sticker camping to make people aware of the importance of road safety. There are even spot prizes to be won said Naude.
A Visible excited Naude once again called on all motorists to make sure they abide by the toad safety regulations and do not come a statistic.
To keep his fleet on the road for this season Total Namibia also availed some fuel to make sure Naude can carry out his passions. – To save lives.
Namibia Daily News and MMN can only commend all involved to diversify safety services to reach everyone on our roads or on the beach or wherever you are relax ing with friends and family.
Picture L-R Elroy Jacobs (sales executive) , Rassie Rietz (Sales manager) Sean Naude and Xavier van Wyk (Sales executive)
Images: M&Z and MMN.
Compile by Francois Lottering