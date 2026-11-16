Myanmar seismologist wins ASEAN Prize 2026

YANGON, Nov. 16 — Myanmar geologist and seismologist Daw Hla Hla Aung, 79, has won the 2026 ASEAN Prize for her longstanding contributions to earthquake preparedness, disaster risk reduction and building disaster-resilient communities across the ASEAN region, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Monday.

She was honored for her efforts to translate scientific knowledge into practical, community-driven solutions. Her work has contributed to enhancing earthquake preparedness, building local capacities and promoting safer and more resilient communities across Myanmar and the ASEAN region, the report said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Daw Hla Hla Aung, honorary patron of the Myanmar Earthquake Committee, said the award was a reminder that the true measure of one’s contributions lies not only in personal achievements but also in the difference one makes to the community.

Daw Hla Hla Aung is the ninth recipient of the ASEAN Prize, which was first presented in 2018 to individuals or organizations whose outstanding contributions have advanced regional cooperation and cultivated the spirit of ASEAN Community-building within the region. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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