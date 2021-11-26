Trending Now
MVA Fund records almost 300 million in benefits costs from claims
File Photo: Source MVA Fund
National

MVA Fund records almost 300 million in benefits costs from claims

November 26, 2021

WINDHOEK, NOV 26 –  The MVA Fund has, in 2021, recorded 182 severely injured persons which resulted in 2405 benefit claims amounting to N$285.4 million, according to CEO of the Fund Rosalia Martins-Hausiku. Of the injured persons, 35 cases of traumatic brain injury, 46 cases of spinal cord injury, and 101 cases of poly-trauma injury were recorded.

“In the same period, the Fund received 2405 benefit claims, with the injury grant accounting for 74% of claims received, followed by the funeral grant (18%), loss of support (4.6%), loss of income (2.4%) and medical reimbursement at 1%. The total of these benefit costs amounted to N$285.4million,” she said.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021/22 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign Launch in Keetmanshoop, Martins-Hausiku said statistics collated by the MVA Fund Emergency Call Centre show that as at 30 September 2021, 71% of total crashes occurred in five (5) regions, namely Khomas, Otjozondjupa, Oshana, Erongo and Oshikoto.

She added: “The same regions constituted 68% of injuries and 49% fatalities, while males made up 99% of overall deceased drivers. More shockingly, 66% of drivers were aged between 25 and 44 years and while 82% of crashes involved pedestrian collisions and roll overs.”

The three most common types of crashes are pedestrian-related, roll-overs and collisions, resulting passengers, pedestrians and drivers constituting the most vulnerable road user groups and thus facing serious injury in road crashes.- musa@namibiadailynews.info

 

