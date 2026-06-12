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Multiple Russian cities suffer Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia Day
International

Multiple Russian cities suffer Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia Day

June 12, 2026

MOSCOW, June 12– Ukrainian drones struck the Russian capital and other Russian cities on Russia Day, or the country’s national day. Russia’s air defense systems have shot down 16 drones approaching Moscow since midnight, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Friday.

“Emergency services are working at the sites where drone debris fell,” Sobyanin said. Ukrainian drones also launched a large-scale attack on the Zacamsk region of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan on Friday morning.

Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, said one drone struck a residential building, while another targeted a local industrial facility. Tatarstan’s Health Minister Almir Abashev said four people who were injured in the strike on the residential building were hospitalized.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have carried out 72 attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region, killing one woman and injuring 16 others.

“Two children are among the wounded, and 11 civilians remain under inpatient medical care in local hospitals,” said Alexander Shuvayev, acting governor of the region.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that its air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 231 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight over multiple Russian regions and the waters of the Sea of Azov. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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