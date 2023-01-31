MTC VERIFI KYC TOOL IN RELATION TO SIM REGISTRATION

Windhoek, Jan. 31 – As a digital enabler, MTC is cognizant that the world and especially the telecommunications industry is moving into a digital age. MTC has launched a digitalization strategy and the procuring of VERIFI is one of the objectives in moving Namibia into the digital sphere of Telco. VERIFI is a KYC (Know Your Customer) tool which is utilized for KYC purposes and thereby creating a digital customer identity. The process for customers to be VERIFIed involves the collection of biometrics data.

MTC has thus taken the decision to set VERIFI as a condition of sale for all its services in protection of its own business, in anticipation of where the business is moving to and most importantly in the protection of its customers.

During the course of business MTC has been defrauded by customers presenting false identification documents, with the VERIFI tool such occurrences can be avoided. MTC has seen an 80% decrease in fraudulent activities since the introduction of sim registration, as customers can no longer purchase SIM cards without having the same registered. VERIFI will allow for accurate registration of sim cards and remove the risk of presentation of false identification during the sim registration process.

Upon the publication of the SIM Registration Regulations, MTC realized that the VERIFI tool would cover the requirements of SIM Registration, hence MTC is utilizing the VERIFI tool to assist in SIM Registration.

MTC understands that the provision of biometric data is categorized as personal data, and the VERIFI tool is operated in terms of the draft Namibian Data Protection Bill and further adheres to the GDPR (EU General Data Protection Regulation) and AU Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection.

The information obtained via VERIFI will not be shared with any other operator or institution without the express consent of the customers as per the draft Namibian Data Protection Bill, AU Convention and the GDPR.

African countries like Lesotho, Ghana, and Tanzania but to name a few have published regulations requiring biometric registration for SIM registration. South Africa’s Communications Regulator has started the process of introducing biometrics in the sim registration process.

The gathering of biometrics in Namibia is a process that has been in place with some of the medical aid funds, insurance and financial industry space.

MTC is not the first and certainly not the only company moving towards biometrics registration. Other companies utilize biometric data in order to process tasks, and as part of registering their customers.

With the introduction of VERIFI, MTC is merely affording customers the opportunity to have a digital identity that will enable them to have greater protection over their identification, allow for easier verification and decrease fraudulent activities.