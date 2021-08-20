MTC to be listed on Namibia Stock Exchange.

Windhoek, Aug 20–MTC has announced the approval of its application to be listed on Namibia Stock Exchange ‘s main board according to the media statement released this morning. “We are pleased to announce that the application of Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC)

for its primary listing on the Main Board of the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) has been approved by the NSX and that the Prospectus was registered by the Registrar of Companies

on 19 August 2021 in terms of section 155 (1) of the Companies Act, Act no. 28 of 2004.

This is the largest proposed listing by a Namibian company since the establishment of the NSX. 49% of the ordinary shares in MTC will be made available to the general public during the public offer with Namibia Post and Telecommunications Holdings Limited (NPTH) retaining a

minimum of 51% of MTC post listing.”

It is anticipated that the Prospectus will open on 20 September 2021 and that MTC will be listed before the end of November 2021.

We take great pleasure to invite you to share in the prosperity by subscribing for shares in this

truly Namibian company. The listing will provide an opportunity for all MTC customers, staff,

stakeholders and the public in general to acquire MTC shares and participate in the ownership

of MTC.

In the event that the public offer is oversubscribed the order of the allocation process

will first be to previously disadvantaged Namibians, then to MTC staff and customers, followed by Namibian natural persons and Corporates and finally to Namibian Institutions, SADC and

International investors. Full details of the public offer will be disclosed in the Prospectus.

For the convenience of all MTC customers, staff, stakeholders and the general public that wish

to participate in the public offer, applications can be made online on the MTC website at

www.mtc.com.na as from 20 September 2021 at 09:00, or by collecting a Prospectus and

completing and submitting an application form at any Mobilehome, selected Nampost outlets

or your stockbroker as from 20 September 2021. The Prospectus can also be viewed on the

MTC website.

The offer to subscribe for shares is expected to close on 1 November 2021 at 12h00.

“We have dedicated and trained staff members in all Mobilehomes and selected Nampost

outlets to assist you with the completion of your application form. A step-by-step information

leaflet will also be available at all Mobilehomes and will explain the process to apply for, and

pay for shares, as well as what documents are required to accompany the application form.”

“A dedicated HelpDesk number was created as channel to assist our clients and the public

from 20 September 2021 with questions on the application process on the tollfree number

90112 ”, said Tim Ekandjo: Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer at MTC.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info