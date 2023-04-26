Trending Now
Opportunity

MTC supports employees’ dreams with N$1.8m through the MTC Dreamers project

April 26, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 26 — Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) recently launched the MTC Dreamers project, an employee appreciation program aimed at financially supporting its ambassadors’ part-time businesses and side hustles. The program, which received 69 applications, is designed to create a sustainable value chain for MTC ambassadors, help with job creation, and demonstrate MTC’s commitment to its employees.

To qualify for the program, MTC ambassadors had to submit a business plan or original idea and make presentations to an evaluation committee made up of internal MTC experts. The committee awarded 30 ambassadors with amounts ranging from N$30,000 to N$60,000, with N$30,000 for talent development, N$50,000 for entrepreneurship, and N$60,000 for social causes.

As part of the program, MTC will provide business mentorship and training to the 30 beneficiaries to help them develop their business acumen and turn their ideas into successful ventures. Chief Human Capital, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Officer Tim Ekandjo stated that the program aims to encourage employees to pursue their dreams and make a difference in their communities.

One of the beneficiaries, Sesilia Auala, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to turn her dream of starting a business into reality and create employment for her fellow countrymen. – Namibia Daily News

