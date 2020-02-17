MTC LAUNCHES NEW DATA SHARING SERVICES WITH “TAAMBA ”





Windhoek Feb 17 – Namibia’s premier digital enabler, MTC, has last week Friday (14 February 2020) announced the imminent launch of “Taamba” product line, which will be offering three solutions namely

Taamba Gifting, Taamba Advance, and Taamba Transfer.

The development of this new product follows years of research and development, informed by market

research, consumer study processes, service keenness from the market looking for products that will offer

convenience and transform the mobile data market, explained Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs

officer Tim Ekandjo.

Of the three solutions, Taamba Gifting was launched last week and already operational. Taamba gifting

allows subscribers to buy data bundles for someone else directly from their available credit, thus alleviating

the hassle of purchasing airtime for someone and them having to then convert it to data bundle.

Whilst Taamba advance is an airtime advance service, which a customer can pre-select to request an amount

of airtime when your balance is on zero for use, and then pay it back next time you recharge. This is actually

crucial especially in cases of emergencies.

The last product line is Taamba Transfer, which is similar to airtime transfer, allows a subscriber to transfer

a chunk of data from their available data to any MTC’s customer.

Asked what impelled the design of such solutions, Ekandjo says that customer centric is at the core of MTC’s

everyday business practices. “We are always listening to our customers, and constantly thinking of innovative

ways that satisfactorily attends to their demands. And this innovatively designed solutions will transform the

mobile data market to the benefit of our consumers”.

MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer Melvin Angula explained that product designs are always tailored to answer

customers’ needs and the only way to do that is by listening and understanding what the market wants

“To gift one with data is quite simple. All you have to do is dial *682# and follow the simple instructions; or

alternatively call our 24 hours contact centre for assistance” explains AngulaWe will always be on the forefront of pioneering solutions the launch of this products are simply our way of

ensuring we bring convenience to our consumers, added Angula.

In a fast-paced technological industry, the golden rule is to innovate, adopt, and remain relevant. Which is

why late last year, we launched VoLTE (Voice over Long Term Evolution), and VoWIFI (Voice-over WIFI) on

our network and today we are talking of “Taamba” product solutions. It is about continuous innovation.”

NDN Stafer