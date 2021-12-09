MTC Delivers Solid Financial Performance

WINDHOEK, Dec. 9 — Namibia’s largest telecommunications company MTC on Thursday presented a solid 2020/2021 financial performance, maintaining its constant year-to-year growth trajectory and market leadership position.

For the financial year ended on Sept. 30, the newly listed company realized revenue of 2.799 billion Namibian dollars (about 176 million U.S. dollars), compared with 2.68 billion Namibia dollars in last year, the company said at an event held in Windhoek.

“This growth is attributed to fixed-line offerings which gained momentum during the second half of the year, increased demand for data and product innovations driven by changing technology trends and remote working during COVID-19 (pandemic),” MTC said in a statement.

MTC’s Managing Director Licky Erastus said that in order to enable its vision of an inclusive Namibian digital economy, MTC has invested 618 million Namibian dollars in capital expenditure projects, compared to 535 million of last year.

Erastus said this is to continue enhancing its projects’ capacity and processes and controls to support project implementation and speed of delivery.

Meanwhile, MTC maintained its leadership of Namibia’s mobile telecoms market with a market share of 88 percent. – XINHUA