Trending Now
Home NationalBusiness MTC Delivers Solid Financial Performance
MTC Delivers Solid Financial Performance
Business

MTC Delivers Solid Financial Performance

December 9, 2021

WINDHOEK, Dec. 9  — Namibia’s largest telecommunications company MTC on Thursday presented a solid 2020/2021 financial performance, maintaining its constant year-to-year growth trajectory and market leadership position.

For the financial year ended on Sept. 30, the newly listed company realized revenue of 2.799 billion Namibian dollars (about 176 million U.S. dollars), compared with 2.68 billion Namibia dollars in last year, the company said at an event held in Windhoek.

“This growth is attributed to fixed-line offerings which gained momentum during the second half of the year, increased demand for data and product innovations driven by changing technology trends and remote working during COVID-19 (pandemic),” MTC said in a statement.

MTC’s Managing Director Licky Erastus said that in order to enable its vision of an inclusive Namibian digital economy, MTC has invested 618 million Namibian dollars in capital expenditure projects, compared to 535 million of last year.
Erastus said this is to continue enhancing its projects’ capacity and processes and controls to support project implementation and speed of delivery.
Meanwhile, MTC maintained its leadership of Namibia’s mobile telecoms market with a market share of 88 percent. – XINHUA

Post Views: 14
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

SADC head to visit Russia on cooperation

October 22, 2018

Hedimbi celebrates his birthday in style

October 14, 2018

Nedbank CIB Economic Summit 2018 calls for collaboration

July 19, 2018

Billionaire jeweller offers to settle dues in India’s...

March 2, 2018

Letshego contributes N$ 127 million in taxes to...

June 14, 2018

Standard Bank invests big in local trade fairs...

September 19, 2017

Developments in uranium sector begin to look promising

May 8, 2019

OHORONGO CEMENT AND DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS TSUMEB DONATE...

July 27, 2021

Agribank donates cows to farmers

April 1, 2018

STANDARD BANK DONATES OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS TO HEALING HAVEN...

August 10, 2021
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.