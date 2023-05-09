MTC collaborates with Edu Game Namibia to prepare the next generation of game developers

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, May 9 — MTC, Namibia’s leading mobile telecommunications company, has announced its endorsement of Edu Game Namibia, a game development company focused on training the younger generation in game design, development, and programming skills. This endorsement is part of MTC’s effort to support innovative startups in Namibia through its MTC Innovation Centre, located at the University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Windhoek. The high-tech and state-of-the-art centre offers a space for creating ICT products and services, fostering digital skills, literacy, and innovation. Through the collaboration with Edu Game Namibia, MTC aims to bridge the gap between university curricula and industry needs, providing students with practical skills and relevant knowledge.

Edu Game Namibia teaches young students the fundamentals of game design, coding, and game mechanics, with the aim of providing them with the necessary skills to create their own games. By partnering with Edu Game Namibia, MTC hopes to prepare the younger generation to become creators and not just consumers of gaming products. Nawa Likando, Head of Digital Transformation and Innovation at MTC, said, “We believe that Edu Game Namibia’s focus on game development is critical to the knowledge economy, as it prepares the younger generation with skills for the future. MTC is proud to endorse Edu Game Namibia and committed to supporting their efforts to improve the skills of the younger generation.”

As part of the endorsement, Edu Game Namibia has access to the MTC Innovation Centre’s equipment, technology support, and resources. This will enable the program to reach more students and parents and expand its offerings to include adult training programs. Tutaleni Iilonga, the co-founder of Edu Game Namibia, said, “MTC’s endorsement has been a significant boost to our efforts. The MTC Innovation Centre has the equipment and resources we need to foster our students’ skills, and we are thrilled to have access to it.”

The Edu Game Namibia program has already received positive feedback from students. One of the program’s students, Ezra Mulumbwelwa, said, “These classes have been so enjoyable and fun; they have really taught me so much about game design. I can’t wait to work on my first game.” With MTC’s endorsement, Edu Game Namibia is well-positioned to train the younger generation and create a pool of skilled game developers in Namibia. This represents a significant step towards advancing digital skills in Namibia and building a knowledge-based economy. – Namibia Daily News