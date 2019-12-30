Moyes returns to West Ham to replace Pellegrini

LONDON, Dec. 30 -- West Ham United confirmed on Sunday that former manager David Moyes has returned to start his second spell with the Premier League club. Moyes, 56, signed an 18-month deal with the London club after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked 24 hours ago. He will lead West Ham United to face Bournemouth at home on New Year's Day. "I'm feeling very proud that I'm back here at West Ham," said Moyes who managed West Ham to Premier League survival for the 2017-2018 season with a six-month spell. "But I think more importantly I'll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to, how we can get some wins with the players and how we can get some quick wins on the field as well." Pellegrini, 66, joined West Ham in May last year after spending nearly two years in China, coaching Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune from August 2016 to May 2018. The veteran Chilean steering the Hammers to finish 10th in the Premier League in his first season in charge. This season so far, West Ham United only managed to collect 19 points from 19 games, ranking 17th in the standings and only one point away from the relegation zone. After a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City on Saturday, Pellegrini was sacked. Xinhau