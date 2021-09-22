Trending Now
Mother and Daughter perish after car crash
Mother and Daughter perish after car crash

written by Anna Hepeni September 22, 2021

By Anna Hepeni

WINDHOEK, SEPT 22 – A mother and her daughter tragically passed away Sunday evening when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned after ramming into a donkey.

The deceased, were identified as Saima Magano Nangombe (44) and her daughter Aina Ndagwedha Shikongo (9 years) and their next of kin have been notified.

Sunday 19 September around 19h30 at Iihwali village in the Oshikoto region on the B1 road, a Silver Isuzu Pickup, registration N161966W, was travelling from Ondangwa carrying five passengers. The vehicle collided with a donkey that was standing on the road, causing the driver to lose control. Thereafter, the car rolled several times.

Moments later, the son of the victim, who was also a passenger in the vehicle, fled the scene in what is thought to be an effect of trauma. He was then found unconscious later on and is in critical condition Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital.

Other occupants were identified as 33-year-old Eliakim Shihala (driver) and Kayelemani Stephanus (25), who only sustained minor injuries.

The victims’ next of kin have been informed. – anna@namibidailynews.info

