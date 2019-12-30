Moroccan woman pursues independence behind steering wheel of taxi

RABAT, Dec. 30 -- Gently stepping on the brakes to avoid pedestrians who cross the road, shifting gears, and speeding up, Souad Hdidou, a 31-year-old Moroccan woman, skillfully drives a blue taxi on the streets of Rabat. Among some 8,000 taxi drivers in the Moroccan capital, there are no more than 10 women. Therefore, every time Hdidou drives a taxi on the street, she attracts lots of attention. "I chose to drive a taxi because this job allows me to pursue the life I want. I like it very much," Hdidou said to Xinhua. Working in the industry traditionally dominated by males for three years, Hdidou has been recognized by many customers and colleagues for her enthusiasm and friendliness. Hammou Abdellhak, who has been driving a taxi in Rabat for 25 years, said that Hdidou was the first female taxi driver in Rabat. "Hdidou is a brave and competent girl, who can endure hardships like a man. She is polite and enthusiastic, and we all like her," he added. Hdidou has already made a name for herself in Rabat. Among the taxi drivers waiting for passengers in Rabat train stations, Hdidou is usually the first to pick up a passenger. "Passengers like to take her taxi, and they tend to trust female drivers like Hdidou," he added. According to Abdellhak, "the number of female taxi drivers in Moroccan cities such as Rabat, Casablanca and Fez has increased in recent years, which means our society is more open." Hdidu has no fear in competing with male taxi drivers and she expressed her firm belief that women can also make a difference in this industry. "My parents are proud of me because they have a daughter who is as capable and strong as a man," she said. Born in a rural family in the suburbs of Rabat, Hdidu has a passion for vehicles. "I've dreamed of becoming a driver of bus or truck since I was a kid." Hdidu has obtained her driving license at age of 19. Before becoming a taxi driver, Hdidou drove trucks for more than four years, delivering seafood between Casablanca and Rabat. Hdidou admitted that working as a taxi driver is more exhausting than driving a truck. She drives an average of seven hours and 130 km on a working day. Now, she shares a taxi with another co-worker, and during the night shift, she often works until midnight. When she is on the early morning shift, it is common for her to leave home at 2 or 3 am. Hdidou loves to drive a taxi because it allows her to meet different people every day. Hdidou always keeps the taxi tidy and often distributes her business cards to customers. With her sincerity and enthusiasm, she has many loyal clients. For Hdidou, taxi is not only an important means of transportation in the city, but also a way to present a city's image. "I have picked up a lot of Chinese tourists, to whom I introduced Rabat's attractions and food, and they were very happy," she said. "Speaking of future, my biggest dream is to have my own taxi," Hdidou said with a smile. Xinhau