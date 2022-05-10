Trending Now
Tourism

Missing tourists in Namibia’s Fish River Canyon found

May 10, 2022

WINDHOEK, May 10 — All the tourists that were reported missing in the Fish River Canyon have been accounted for, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Executive Director The Nghitila said Tuesday.
According to Nghitila the tourists were never missing but could not be reached due to no network in the area.
He said the tourists were also senior citizens who move at a slower pace and were thus only delayed.
The ministry, Nghitila said, will improve communication and reporting protocols to ensure those who leave the canyon report as such.  (Xinhua)

