Trending Now
Home National Missing officer shoots himself in vehicle
Missing officer shoots himself in vehicle
National

Missing officer shoots himself in vehicle

July 8, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

ARANDIS, July 8 – The commander of Tubusis police station in the Erongo region, warrant officer Vilho Hamulua, who was reported missing on Tuesday morning, allegedly fatally shot himself at 10:48 am on Friday morning. He was 56.

According to a police report provided by inspector Ileni Shapumba, Hamulua shot himself with his service firearm while seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when he saw the search team approaching the car.

Shapumba said the search team discovered the vehicle parked in the desert about a kilometre northeast of Arandis.

A suicide note was found in the vehicle.

Vilho was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. His body will be taken to Walvis Bay police mortuary for postmortem.

His next of kin has been informed of his death.

Meanwhile, no foul play is suspected and the police investigation continues…

Post Views: 32
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Okahandja-Otjiwarongo road accident victims identified

December 13, 2018

Poverty ministry receives eggs donation

March 6, 2019

Namibia, South Africa gear up for upcoming esports...

July 6, 2022

NBL RECOGNISED AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK

July 5, 2022

Welwitschias plan Kenya friendly matches

September 5, 2018

13 Ebola cases confirmed in eastern DR Congo

August 5, 2018

BBNaija Season 4 Hits DStv and GOtv Screens...

June 6, 2019

Alleged bigamist woman in custody for unlicensed rifles

June 16, 2018

Botswana, Namibia explore partnership on water project.

February 27, 2021

The Voice South Africa makes global TV history...

April 3, 2019