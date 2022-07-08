Missing officer shoots himself in vehicle

By Foibe Paavo

ARANDIS, July 8 – The commander of Tubusis police station in the Erongo region, warrant officer Vilho Hamulua, who was reported missing on Tuesday morning, allegedly fatally shot himself at 10:48 am on Friday morning. He was 56.

According to a police report provided by inspector Ileni Shapumba, Hamulua shot himself with his service firearm while seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when he saw the search team approaching the car.

Shapumba said the search team discovered the vehicle parked in the desert about a kilometre northeast of Arandis.

A suicide note was found in the vehicle.

Vilho was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. His body will be taken to Walvis Bay police mortuary for postmortem.

His next of kin has been informed of his death.

Meanwhile, no foul play is suspected and the police investigation continues…