Miss Mexico Andrea Meza crowned the new miss Universe.

May 18–Long-delayed, the Miss Universe pageant crowned its 69th annual winner Sunday: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza. The competition was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the weekend, 73 contestants gathered for the competition held in Hollywood, Florida, and broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, CNN reported.

Only 21 contestants made it to the final round of the competition.

Miss Brazil Julia Gama was named runner-up and Miss Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo was named second runner-up, according to CNN.

The 2019 Miss Universe winner, Zozibini Tunzi, passed the crown to Meza. In 2019, Tunzi became the first Black woman from South Africa to win.

The final round of the competition also included statements of social and political protest from numerous contestants.