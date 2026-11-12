Mexican expert: Discipline and unity key to CPC’s sustaining long-term governance

Beijing, Nov.12 — The Communist Party of China (CPC) has consistently upheld strict organizational discipline and unity as cornerstones of its development and governance since its founding in 1921, said Ehecatl Lazaro, a researcher at the Mexican Center for Economic and Social Studies and a specialist in China studies.

The CPC has also remained committed to its long-term goal of achieving socialist modernization, Lazaro said in an interview with CGTN.

He contrasted the CPC’s approach with that of Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), attributing the latter’s eventual loss of power in part to weak internal discipline and a lack of organizational cohesion.

Founded in 1929, the PRI governed Mexico for 71 consecutive years, from 1929 to 2000, making it the longest-ruling political party in Latin American history.

Despite its decades in power, the PRI eventually lost its grip on government, said Lazaro, adding that corruption and a lack of strict internal party discipline were decisive factors in its decline.

The PRI’s experience highlights the importance of organizational discipline and internal unity in sustaining a political party’s cohesion and long-term governance, Lazaro said.

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